Hyundai Rotem said Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Poland’s state-run defense company Bumar-Labedy for local production of its K2 battle tanks and armored recovery vehicles in the European country.

The deal with Bumar-Labedy, a unit of the state-run Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, covers the production of a Poland-specific variant of the K2 tank tailored to local operational requirements, called the K2PL, along with ARVs.

The two sides are also expected to discuss potential local production of additional variants, including engineering vehicles and bridge-laying tanks, at a later stage.

The latest agreement is part of a $6.5 billion contract signed in August last year for a second batch of K2 tanks, under which the two sides agreed to locally produce 61 units out of a total 180 tanks to be supplied to the Polish military.

The K2PL will incorporate locally sourced components, including front and rear cameras and inertial navigation systems, the company said.

The deal includes personnel from Bumar-Labedy participating in maintenance operations for the K2PL tanks, marking a broader expansion between the two countries.

Hyundai Rotem said the partnership is expected to bolster long-term ties with Poland’s defense sector, while also establishing a foundation for expanding the K2 tank program in Europe.

“This agreement establishes a concrete plan to support the first overseas production of the K2 tank and provides a foundation for expanding the K2 program in Poland,” a company official said. “We aim to contribute to Poland’s national security and industrial competitiveness while fostering a sustainable defense ecosystem at home.”