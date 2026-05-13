Sakura joins former 'Dream Academy' contestants in quartet set to debut this year

Hybe x Geffen, a joint venture formed between Hybe and Geffen Records, has revealed the name and final lineup of its second global girl group, Saint Satine.

The quartet was introduced during the finale of "World Scout: The Final Piece," a 12-episode audition program that aired Wednesday on the Japanese streaming platform ABEMA. Former "The Debut: Dream Academy" contestants Emily, Lexie and Samara were confirmed as members, with Sakura selected as the final addition through the show.

Saint Satine follows Katseye, which was formed in 2023 through Netflix's first girl group audition program, "The Debut: Dream Academy." Last August, the joint venture announced plans to debut a second multinational girl group and said the final member would be chosen through a new audition series beginning in February.

Preliminary auditions were held across Japan before selected trainees traveled to the US between October and December 2025 to train under Hybe's K-pop training and development system. Four finalists — Hiori, Ayana, Sakura and Aoi — were chosen from approximately 14,000 applicants in the sixth episode. Sakura and Ayana advanced to the final round, with Sakura ultimately winning Wednesday's finale.

"'Saint' represents strong charisma and a commanding musical presence, while 'Satine' symbolizes a softer, more elegant and sophisticated image," said Son Sung-deuk, executive creator at Hybe America and performance director of the audition project.

Saint Satine is expected to debut in the second half of this year.