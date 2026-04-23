Katseye will start promotional activities in Korea from Saturday, landing in the country on Friday, label Hybe X Geffen Records said Thursday.

The quintet will meet and greet fans at an autograph session and appear on television music chart shows performing its new single, “Pinky Up.”

The single, dropped in time for its debut at Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival, has been ranking high on major music charts worldwide: No. 28 on Billboard Hot 100, No. 14 on UK Official Singles Top 100 and No. 18 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global.

The TV charting programs are expected to boost the single, as they did for “Gnarly” last year. Gaining momentum from the Korean performances, the single debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 92.