A second girl group from the joint venture between Hybe and Geffen Records is nearing its debut, as the survival program “World Scout: The Final Piece” narrowed its contestants down to two finalists ahead of its finale.

According to episode 11 of the audition program, which aired Tuesday, Japanese contestants Ayana and Sakura advanced to the final round after competing against more than 14,000 applicants from across the globe.

The winner will join already-confirmed members Emily from the US, Lexie from Sweden and Samara from Brazil, completing the four-member multinational girl group currently known under the project group name "Prelude: The Final Piece."

Emily, Lexie and Samara were also standout contestants on “The Debut: Dream Academy,” which created Katseye.

According to a press release issued by Hybe, Mitra Darab, CEO of Hybe x Geffen Records, described Ayana as “the most consistent and confident contestant” throughout the competition. Son Sung-deuk, the company’s executive creative director. Also praised her abilities, saying she possesses skills comparable to the confirmed debut members.

Sakura, meanwhile, received recognition for her rapid growth and stage presence during the program. In Jung-hyun, a senior creative product at Hybe x Geffen, praised her development and growth throughout the show, saying that the trainee had “surpassed her expectations” with her improvement.

The live finale of “World Scout: The Final Piece” is set to air May 12. For the final round, Ayana and Sakura are both expected to take the stage with the already-selected three members at Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

According to the production team, the finale aims to evaluate both individual talent and the chemistry and synergy of the final four-member lineup in a live performance setting.

Since premiering in Japan in February, “World Scout: The Final Piece” has consistently ranked No. 1 among K-pop programs on Japanese streaming platform Abema. The program has also drawn attention for featuring a global coaching team that has previously worked with major international pop artists, including Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui.