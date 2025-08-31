Three members introduced, last to be decided through Japanese audition show in 2026

The new global girl group from Hybe and Geffen Records is to be a four-member group, with all but one member revealed Friday.

The companies released a two-minute video introducing Emily Kelavos, Samara Siqueira and Lexie Levin, all of whom have already appeared on Netflix’s “The Debut: Dream Academy” in 2023, the survival show that resulted in the formation of the first global girl group, Katseye.

The clip opens with Lexie, dressed in a pink outfit, playing music on a turntable. Emily follows with a powerful dance in a hip training suit, while Samara grooves to the rhythm with a relaxed smile. The video hints at each member’s strength: Lexie as a producer-songwriter, Emily as a dancer and Samara as a vocalist.

Each has already gained recognition in her field. Emily, who has danced professionally since age 14, reached the final round of “The Debut: Dream Academy.” Samara, praised for her soulful and delicate voice, finished seventh in the final competition, while Lexie is noted for her songwriting skills.

The group’s fourth member will be selected through the audition program “World Scout: The Final Piece,” which will air on Japanese streaming platform Abema in spring 2026. She will complete the lineup of Hybe and Geffen’s second girl group, another attempt at “globalizing the K-pop methodology.”

Set to debut next year, the multinational group will also target the US market, following Katseye’s path. The project is part of Hybe and Geffen’s effort to test the viability of K-pop’s training and development system in the world’s largest music market.

Katseye, though a latecomer, is beginning to prove its presence beyond the K-pop sphere, recently earning MTV VMA nominations for best group and push performance of the year.

The group has also seen notable success on global charts. Its second EP, “Beautiful Chaos,” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 on July 12, while the tracks “Gabriela” and “Gnarly” entered the Hot 100.

“Gabriela” reached No. 72 on the latest chart dated Aug. 30, marking the team’s highest ranking yet.