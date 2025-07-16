JYP’s American girl group faces member exits and stagnant growth; Hybe’s Katseye dominates Billboard charts

Hybe’s US-based girl group Katseye is making notable strides in the US market, but JYP Entertainment’s VCHA is struggling to gain traction, underscoring the contrasting outcomes of the two agencies’ K-pop localization strategies.

JYP confirmed Saturday that VCHA member Kaylee has left the group, marking the second departure after KG exited last December. Originally a six-member act, VCHA has now been reorganized as a quartet just ahead of its return planned for the second half of this year.

The group was formed through the A2K Project, a joint global audition program with Republic Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group. Since debuting last January as JYP's first US-based girl group, VCHA has released two pre-debut singles and two single albums.

However, none have made a meaningful impact on global music charts.

As of Wednesday, the music video for their debut track "Girls of the Year" has garnered approximately 10.6 million views on YouTube over a year and a half, far behind Katseye’s recent track, "Gameboy," which surpassed 13 million views in just 18 days.

Last year, departing member KG sparked further controversy by criticizing JYP Entertainment’s training system, alleging it contributed to her eating disorder and restricted her privacy.

JYP Entertainment responded by expressing regret over what it called "false and exaggerated claims," but critics argued that the traditional K-pop trainee system might be ill-suited for Western cultural norms that value autonomy and personal freedom.

“It’s difficult to implement the Korean trainee model overseas,” said an entertainment industry insider, Wednesday. “Local labor laws don’t allow the kind of intense, all-day training that’s standard in Korea, and even appearance or fitness management comes with restrictions.”

“Western trainees often sign up for the glamorous side of K-pop they see in the media, but find the training life too tough to endure. Unlike Korean trainees, they won’t just push through it with grit,” the official added.

In contrast, Katseye — formed under Hybe’s US-based audition program "The Debut: Dream Academy" last June — is gaining significant momentum.

According to Billboard’s chart dated Tuesday, the group’s second EP “Beautiful Chaos” ranked No. 15 on the Billboard 200, after debuting at No. 4 the previous week, setting a new group record. The EP also held steady at No. 2 on both the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts.

Their new project showcases genre-bending sounds and ambitious choreography, solidifying their presence in the global pop arena. Within a year of its debut, the group has already entered major charts in both the US and UK, signaling that K-pop’s production system can successfully localize while maintaining global appeal.

Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, who has emphasized exporting the K-pop business model across genres and borders, has been deeply involved in Katseye’s production, overseeing everything from music and choreography to visual direction. This hands-on approach starkly contrasts with that of JYP.

“Hybe appears genuinely committed to Katseye’s success. Despite modest revenue figures, Hybe America is showing meaningful progress, backed by support from Geffen Records and ongoing investment from Hybe,” another industry insider said.

“In contrast, JYP Entertainment does not seem as enthusiastic about promoting VCHA. Also, its US subsidiary, JYP USA, continues to underperform and has remained in the red since its establishment in 2022.”