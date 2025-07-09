Katseye is slated to host its first overseas tour in November.

The group of six will visit 13 cities in the US, Canada and Mexico for “The Beautiful Chaos” tour, agency Hybe and Geffen Records said Wednesday.

The tour begins in Minneapolis on Nov. 15 and is to wrap up in Mexico City on Dec. 16. Among the concert venues is the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York, a significant booking for the girl group just one year removed from its debut.

The tour is named for the group's second EP, which ranked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart dated July 12. Two songs from the mini album have been sitting on Billboard’s Hot 100 together for two weeks straight. “Gabriela” jumped seven rungs to No. 87, while “Gnarly” rose two spots to No. 96.