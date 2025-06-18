Multinational girl group to drop second prerelease single ahead of EP

Katseye, a multinational girl group of Hybe and Geffen Records, is set to reveal a bold new side with a Latin-infused concept.

The group recently unveiled a teaser for its upcoming single “Gabriela” through official social media accounts. The track blends pop sounds with a warm acoustic guitar melody, influenced by Latin sensibilities, paired with dramatic storytelling centered on the emotional highs and lows of love. The prerelease track and music video will be released June 20.

In the teaser video, the members appear with voluminous retro-inspired wavy hairstyles, sensual black outfits and dazzling lighting, evoking the mood of telenovelas, or classic Latin TV dramas. It marks a striking visual and stylistic shift from the funky, rebellious energy of the group's recent release, “Gnarly,” released April 30.

Katseye will release its second EP “Beautiful Chaos” on June 27, featuring both “Gnarly” and “Gabriela.” The album will include five tracks in total and will serve as a definitive statement of the group’s identity and artistic direction, according to Hybe and Geffen Records.