For many international students in Korea, preparing for employment can feel like navigating an entirely different culture, from unfamiliar resume formats and networking expectations to complex visa concerns.

To help ease the transition, the Seoul Global Student Center has opened applications for the second round of its free one-on-one online career counseling program for foreign students in Seoul.

The program offers personalized consultations in Korean, English and Chinese through Google Meet. Sessions cover topics such as Korean-style resumes and cover letters, job-hunting strategies and ways to balance career preparation with student life in Korea.

Applications are open through June 30, though spots are limited to 30 participants and may close early on a first-come, first-served basis.

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