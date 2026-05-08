Daewoong Pharmaceutical said Friday it signed a strategic partnership agreement with TionLab Therapeutics to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting monthly semaglutide injectable to the global market.

The agreement is characterized as an open innovation model, combining the capabilities of a bio startup and a leading pharmaceutical.

With TionLab’s long-acting drug transmission platform technologies and Daewoong’s expertise in development and commercialization, both parties aim to secure a competitive edge in the global obesity treatment market.

Under the agreement, TionLab Therapeutics’ Quject Sphere and Daewoong Pharmaceutical’s proprietary platform CURE will be combined to develop a monthly semiglutide injectable.

Quject Sphere technology regulates initial release rate, while CURE’s technologies will sustain a steady speed afterwards. This synergy ensures sustained long-acting release patterns while preventing sudden bursts, guaranteeing consistent product quality.

Furthermore, by reducing the number of injections from 52 times a year to 12, the treatment is expected to increase patient convenience, facilitating long-term use.

Both companies applied for an IND for the project last April, with plans to launch clinical trials and development to start prescriptions within the year.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical has expanded its obesity portfolio through this agreement, securing long-acting injectables on top of its existing tablets and microneedle patches.

“Through the agreement, we have completed an unrivaled portfolio in the obesity treatment sector,” said Park Seong-soo,CEO of Daewoong Pharmaceutical.

“With an innovative, once-a-month injectable of efficiency equivalent or even higher than existing treatments, we will suggest a new paradigm for the obesity treatment sector,” said Lim Duck-soo, CEO of TionLab Therapeutics.