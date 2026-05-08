Celltrion said Friday that Zymfentra, the world’s only subcutaneous formulation of infliximab, saw record-breaking prescription volume in the first quarter of this year.

Not only did the volume skyrocket 185 percent year-on-year, but also outpaced the entirety of last year’s first-half results, signaling a strong growth trajectory.

This stems from the “3P strategy” that Celltrion’s US subsidiary adopted since Zymfentra’s release, which efocuses on providers, payers, and patients.

Providers, or doctors that oversee prescriptions are of most priority. Upon launching Zymfentra, Celltrion executives — including CEO Seo Jung-jin — toured the US to meet key providers in person and introduce the product.

Securing reimbursement coverage through close communication with private insurers and pharmacy benefit managers has also driven Zymfentra’s expansion.

In the US market, where drug prices are higher, only reimbursable products are viable for sale. Celltrion’s US subsidiary has negotiated with mass PBMs and various insurance providers, securing a coverage rate for over 90 percent of the total insurance market.

Marketing across both online and offline channels also contributed to the growth. The company launched media advertisements for Zymfentra spanning TV, Youtube, and social media, and also conducts in-hospital campaigns targeting patients on-site.

Zymfentra’s growth is projected to continue into the second half of the year, with strong prescription infrastructure, higher visibility among patients and medical personnel, and sustained growth since initial launch.

Other high-profit products launched alongside Zymfentra such as Steqeyma, Avtozma, and Stoboclo-Osenvelt have seen success in the US market as well, securing market shares and reimbursement coverage.

“Zymfentra is breaking records each quarter, and this highlights the effectiveness of our tailored sales strategies in the US,” an official from Celltrion said.