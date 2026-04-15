Celltrion said it has been named a “Top 1%” company in the biotechnology sector of the Corporate Sustainability Assessment conducted by S&P Global.

The CSA evaluates the environmental, social and governance performance of more than 12,000 companies worldwide, with the top 1 percent, 5 percent and 10 percent in each industry included in its annual Sustainability Yearbook.

Celltrion, which ranked in the top 5 percent last year, advanced to the top 1 percent this year, becoming the only Korean company in the biotechnology category to do so. It was also named an “Industry Mover,” awarded to companies with the largest year-on-year improvement in ESG scores.

The company said building an ESG-driven health care environment is central to its corporate strategy.

On the environmental front, Celltrion is managing greenhouse gas emissions with a target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

In the social domain, the company supports domestic biotech startups through open innovation programs and channels proceeds from its in-house charity bazaar, “Celeb Market,” toward improving health care access in developing countries, including Madagascar.

On governance, Celltrion has adopted a lead independent director system in line with global standards and posted a shareholder return rate of 103 percent in 2025, the highest in the industry.

“Being named a top 1 percent company and industry mover reflects our ESG performance and ongoing efforts to improve,” a Celltrion official said.

The company added it will continue to strengthen its sustainable growth foundation while contributing to human health and welfare.