진행자: 최정윤, Tannith Kriel

Korea to remove ‘out-of-wedlock child’ from welfare forms

기사 요약: 부모의 혼인 여부에 따라 아동에게 부정적인 낙인이 찍힌다는 비판이 제기되면서, 정부가 아동복지법 관련 서류에서 ‘혼외자’라는 용어를 없애기로 했다.

[1] South Korea will remove the term “out-of-wedlock child” from government forms used in child welfare administration, as authorities move to update official language in line with changing views on family and childbirth.

out-of-wedlock: 혼외의

form: 서식, 양식

[2] The Ministry of Health and Welfare said Thursday it had issued an advance notice of revisions to the enforcement decree and rules of the Child Welfare Act. The proposed changes also include measures to strengthen responses to child abuse and suspected abuse-related deaths.

issue: 발표하다

enforcement decree: 시행령

[3] The ministry said it plans to remove the expression from all child welfare-related administrative forms, reflecting concerns that children should not be classified by their parents’ marital status.

remove: 제거하다

reflect: 반영하다

[4] Marriage has long been viewed in South Korea as a prerequisite for childbirth, but public attitudes have gradually shifted, with more people seeing nonmarital births as a personal choice.

prerequisite: 무엇이 있기 위해 꼭 필요한 전제 조건, 필수조건

nonmarital: 결혼하지 않은

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10729298

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

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