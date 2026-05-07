Samsung Electronics has shown that its Galaxy Watch can predict vasovagal syncope with high accuracy using its biosignal analysis technology through a joint clinical study conducted with Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital.

The results of the research were published in the European Heart Journal Digital Health, the official digital health journal of the European Society of Cardiology. This is the world’s first research to show that syncopal attacks can be predicted with a smart watch.

Vasovagal syncope refers to temporarily losing consciousness due to drops in blood pressure under high anxiety levels or stress. As sudden falls may lead to secondary injuries like fractures and cerebral hemorrhage, the condition requires extreme caution.

Professor Cho Jun-hwan’s lab at the cardiology division of Gwangmyeong Hospital carried out head-up tilt tests — a procedure to determine the cause of unexplained fainting — with 132 potential vasovagal syncope patients.

Each patient was equipped with the Galaxy Watch 6, where photoplethysmography sensors would collect heart rate variability data from patients in real time.

The collected data was then analyzed with AI, which successfully predicted fainting 5 minutes in advance with an 84.6 percent accuracy. Upon these predictions, patients were able to adjust into a safer position and secure “golden time” to call for help.

“Lifetime cumulative prevalence of syncope reaches 40 percent, with one-third of these individuals experiencing repeated episodes,” said Cho. “Predicting passouts in real time will greatly prevent accidents for patients that struggle to recognize precursor signs.”

“This research opened a possibility to transform health care from post-care to prevention with wearable technology,” said Choi Jong-min, director of the Digital Health Team at Samsung Electronics’ Mobile eXperience division. “Moving forward, we will continue to provide preemptive health care solutions with the Galaxy Watch.”