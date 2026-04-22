Samsung Electronics is teaming up with the upcoming Hollywood sequel "The Devil Wears Prada 2" to highlight the artificial intelligence features of its Galaxy S26 Ultra, as it steps up efforts to strengthen its premium brand image.

As part of a global campaign with 20th Century Studios, Samsung released a promotional video featuring Helen J. Shen reprising her role as Runway assistant Jin Chao. In the video, the character responds to a last-minute request from fashion editor Miranda Priestly using the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Circle to Search — an AI-powered feature developed with Google that enables instant on-screen searches.

Samsung also deployed a Runway Cam powered by its Galaxy smartphones at the film’s New York premiere, capturing appearances by stars including Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu and Heidi Klum.

Set in the world of high fashion, the film provides a premium backdrop for positioning the Galaxy S26 Ultra as an intuitive, AI-powered productivity device.

“At Samsung, we believe great technology should feel as intuitive as great style,” said Keena Grigsby, chief marketing officer at Samsung Electronics America. “Through this collaboration, we are not just participating in culture, but shaping how people discover and engage with the world.”

Apple is also leveraging the film, with its devices appearing prominently in the trailer. In one scene, Miranda Priestly — played by Meryl Streep — is seen holding what appears to be an iPhone Pro model.

The US remains a key battleground for Samsung, where Apple held a 50 percent market share in the third quarter of last year, more than double Samsung’s 24 percent, according to Counterpoint Research — underscoring the need for stronger brand differentiation.