BTS is continuing its strong run on Billboard’s global charts, with “Swim” remaining among the top three for a sixth consecutive week.

According to Billboard’s latest charts dated May 9, “Swim,” the lead single from BTS’ fifth LP “Arirang,” ranked No. 2 on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts. The song rose one spot on the Global 200 chart from the previous week.

Thirteen tracks from “Arirang,” excluding the album’s instrumental interlude featuring the sound of the King Seongdeok Bell, also remained on both global charts for a sixth consecutive week, reflecting the album’s continued worldwide popularity.

The album maintained momentum on Billboard’s main charts. “Arirang” ranked No. 5 on the Billboard 200, marking its sixth consecutive week in the album chart’s top five. Just weeks ago, the album became the first release by a Korean act to spend three consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the chart.

“Swim” also continued its run on the Hot 100, placing at No. 32 in its sixth week.

Across Billboard’s other rankings, “Arirang” landed at No. 4 for album sales, No. 11 for album streams and No. 5 for vinyl, rising three spots from the previous week. “Swim” also continued to chart across multiple radio and sales categories on Billboard, including for digital song sales, adult contemporary, pop airplay, adult pop airplay and radio songs.

Meanwhile, BTS has seen renewed interest in its 2017 track “Pied Piper,” which reentered Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart at No. 9 after being performed at the group’s recent concerts in Tampa, Florida.

The group is currently in the midst of its “Arirang” world tour in North America, spanning 31 shows across 12 cities. BTS recently performed at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, drawing around 100,000 concertgoers over two days, and is set to perform on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday in Mexico City.