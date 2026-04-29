Ministry data shows foreign visitors to Goyang, where BTS held 3 concerts, jumped 35-fold, while card spending rose 38-fold

When BTS staged performances in central Seoul and Goyang in March and April, the events triggered a measurable tourism surge.

International fans stayed longer and spent significantly more than other visitors from abroad, while foreign foot traffic and card spending in surrounding districts multiplied more than 30-fold within days, according to data released Wednesday by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute; and the Korea Tourism Organization.

The analysis drew on two streams of data. The Korea Culture and Tourism Institute surveyed 1,871 attendees at the March 21 Gwanghwamun concert and 2,328 attendees across the three Goyang shows on April 9, 11 and 12. The Korea Tourism Organization analyzed mobile carrier and credit card data from the administrative districts surrounding each venue.

International fans who attended the Gwanghwamun show stayed in Korea for an average of 8.7 days and spent 3.53 million won ($2,400) per person, compared with 6.1 days and 2.45 million won recorded for the average inbound tourist in the first quarter of 2026. Goyang concertgoers stayed 7.4 days and spent 2.91 million won on average, often combining the show with visits to "BTS The City Seoul" sites in Yongsan, Myeong-dong, Dongdaemun Design Plaza and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.

KTO's big-data analysis pointed to a similar pattern in the surrounding districts. The big-data comparison of Daehwa-dong itself, the administrative district hosting the Goyang Sports Complex, shows that foreign visitors to the neighborhood jumped from 1,397 recorded in the same period last year to 48,581 across the three concert days — a 3,377 percent increase. Card spending by foreign nationals rose from 8.9 million won to 337.8 million won, up 3,699 percent.

The "BTS effect" is not confined to Korea. On Monday, El Paso County, Texas, honored the group with its Estimado Amigo award, citing the band's impact on local tourism and community engagement, according to Big Hit Music. The Commissioners Court also proclaimed May 2-3 — the dates of BTS's upcoming El Paso concerts — as "El Paso BTS Weekend."

The next domestic test will come in June, when BTS performs two nights at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 12-13. The shows will be the group's first in the city in nearly four years, and coincide with the band's 13th debut anniversary. Members Jimin and Jungkook are both Busan natives.

The Culture Ministry and the Visit Korea Year Committee will run a "Welcome Week" from June 1-15 to coincide with the Busan shows. The initiative will support four regional K-pop concerts, fund K-culture experience exhibitions at two concert-linked venues, and continue developing Hallyu tourism routes anchored by K-drama and music-video filming locations.

Kang Jung-won, the head of Tourism Policy Office, said in a statement that the ministry plans to support travel patterns in which "the K-culture experience itself — music, film, drama, games — becomes the purpose of the trip" and translates into longer regional stays.