County highlights economic impact and fan-led initiatives

El Paso County, Texas, honored BTS with a special award on Monday in recognition of the group’s impact on local tourism and community engagement.

According to Big Hit Music on Tuesday, the Commissioners Court of El Paso County approved a resolution awarding all seven members the “Estimado Amigo” honor and proclaiming May 2–3 as “El Paso BTS Weekend,” coinciding with the group’s upcoming concerts in the city.

The county credited BTS with helping boost tourism, elevate community pride and spotlight El Paso as a major concert destination. It also highlighted the group’s music for promoting social messages and public values.

Brooke Underwood, an executive director at the county’s tourism office Visit El Paso, estimated that the BTS’ two concerts could generate an economic impact of approximately $75 million.

Local fan engagement has also played a role in amplifying the group’s presence. El Paso County noted that BTS’ fandom, Army, organized a fundraising campaign to illuminate the city’s landmark “Star on the Mountain” in purple for seven days from April 28 to May 4. The landmark had previously been lit in red and white in January to mark the group’s scheduled visit.

BTS kicked off the North American leg of its “Arirang” world tour on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Following three shows in Tampa, the group is set to perform at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, becoming the first Korean act to hold a standalone concert at the venue.