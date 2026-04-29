Label’s acts maintain strong Billboard performance across albums and singles

Artists under Big Hit Music are continuing to flourish on global music charts, led by BTS and Tomorrow X Together.

According to the latest Billboard charts dated May 2, BTS’ fifth studio album “Arirang” maintained a strong presence across major rankings. Its main track “Swim” ranked No. 2 on the Global Excl. US chart and No. 3 on the Global 200, extending its run in the top three to five consecutive weeks. All 13 vocal tracks from the album — excluding the sixth track, “No. 29,” which features the sound of the King Seongdeok Divine Bell — also remained on both charts, signaling sustained global demand.

On Billboard’s flagship charts, “Arirang” placed No. 4 on the Billboard 200, while “Swim” came in at No. 22 on the Hot 100. The B-side “Body to Body” also stayed on the Hot 100 at No. 95 for a fifth consecutive week. The album additionally ranked No. 3 on Top Album Sales, No. 7 on Top Streaming Albums and No. 8 on Vinyl Albums, while “Swim” reached No. 4 on Digital Song Sales.

The group is also maintaining strong momentum in Japan. According to Oricon, “Arirang” returned to No. 1 on the Weekly Digital Album Ranking dated May 4, marking its fifth week at the top and extending its run within the top five to six consecutive weeks.

Big Hit Music labelmate Tomorrow X Together topped both Billboard's Top Album Sales and World Albums charts with its eighth EP “7th Year: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorn.” The album also ranked No. 3 on the Billboard 200, marking the group’s 13th entry on the chart. Notably, all eight of its Korean releases have reached the top five on the same chart, underscoring its consistent global performance. The group also ranked No. 7 on the Artist 100.

The EP’s main track, “Stick With You,” placed No. 2 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales and remained on the Global Excl. US chart at No. 167 for a second consecutive week.

Big Hit Music’s rookie group Cortis is also gaining international traction. The prerelease “RedRed” from its second EP "GreenGreen" topped Apple Music’s Today’s Top 100: South Korea chart on April 28, continuing its upward trajectory after debuting at No. 72 earlier in the week.