Spotify will host an exclusive live event featuring Le Sserafim on May 21, a day ahead of the release of the group’s second LP, the music streaming service announced Monday.

Titled “Pure Flowers Live,” the event will celebrate the release of Le Sserafim’s upcoming album “Pureflow Pt. 1,” set to drop May 22, while offering fans an early preview of the group’s new music.

The event is part of Spotify’s broader campaign to connect global audiences with major artists through exclusive live experiences and in-app content. Similar initiatives include BTS’ “Swimside” event in New York and Bad Bunny’s “Billions Club Live” in Tokyo.

During Le Sserafim’s event, the quintet will perform tracks from the new album live for the first time. The showcase will also include performances of the group’s hits, along with an interactive talk segment to offer fans a closer look at the group’s latest chapter in its musical journey.

The event will be open to Spotify Premium users, with preregistration available through May 10 via Spotify’s official social media channels. Details on registration and event updates are available via Spotify Korea’s Instagram account.

For fans abroad unable to attend in person, Spotify said it will release exclusive performance footage from the event on its platform. A special episode of its “K-Pop On!” video podcast series, featuring highlights from the talk session, will also be made available.

“We’re counting down the days to share our new music, and it’s important that we kick off this chapter with fans everywhere,” said Le Sserafim through a press release issued by Spotify. “We are proud to present ‘Pure Flowers Live’ to celebrate the release of our album, and we’re thrilled to bring all fans together for the comeback — no matter where they are — through performance videos and video podcast footage on Spotify.”