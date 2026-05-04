Le Sserafim is marking four years since the group's debut with a bevy of new content, according to Source Music on Sunday.

The five bandmates began the celebration with a group photo in which they re-created moments from their own childhoods, fit for the theme of a "'Fim'ily Party." They also uploaded playful selfie visuals for "Celebration," a single they dropped last month. On Saturday, the bandmates took to a livestream and shared episodes with fans, saying, "This is just the beginning of Le Sserafim."

The quintet on Sunday wrapped up promoting "Celebration," a prerelease from its second studio album "Pureflow Pt. 1," due out on May 22. It will launch a tour named after the LP in July. So far, the tour has listed nine stops in Asia, nine in the US and five in Europe.