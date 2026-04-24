May is shaping up to be a highly competitive month for K-pop, with leading girl groups from the industry’s four major agencies — JYP Entertainment, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment and Hybe — all returning with new releases.

Acts including Babymonster, Nmixx, Itzy, Le Sserafim, Aespa and I.O.I are set to roll out new music in quick succession, each bringing distinct concepts and strategies that have drawn global attention.

Kicking off the lineup, Babymonster will release its third EP “Choom” on May 4 — its first release since the EP “We Go Up” in October. The four-track album, led by a high-energy title track, has already built anticipation as YG founder and executive producer Yang Hyun-suk previously foreshadowed that this would be “a new album unlike anything (Babymonster) has done before.”

According to YG, Babymonster’s new album is expected to showcase the group's spectrum and musical capabilities across various genres, including hip hop and R&B, with the title track featuring dynamic beats and intense choreography.

Nmixx will follow on May 11 with its fifth EP “Heavy Serenade,” marking its first comeback in about seven months after the successful release of its first LP, “Blue Valentine.”

According to JYP Entertainment, the new release will feature songwriting contributions from singer-songwriter Hanroro on the title track, while members Lily and Bae also took part in writing B-side tracks, “Crescendo,” “Loud” and “Different Girl,” signaling the members’ expanding musical involvement.

From the same agency, Itzy is set to return on May 18 with its EP “Motto,” its first release in six months.

The announcement that the eight-track album will include solo songs from each member has raised expectations among fans. The release also follows a resurgence in popularity of the group’s 2020 B-side track “That’s a No No,” which recently went viral after being performed during its “Tunnel Vision” world tour in Sydney. With renewed attention toward Itzy, anticipation is high for the upcoming album.

On May 22, Le Sserafim will release its second LP “Pureflow pt. 1,” marking its first studio album in around three years. Ahead of the release, the group is set to drop “Celebration” on Friday, a track described as a tribute to the group’s growth alongside its fans.

According to Source Music, the album continues Le Sserafim’s evolving narrative — shifting from its debut message of fearless confidence to a more introspective approach that acknowledges fear as a part of growth. This theme is reflected in the album’s tagline, “For we are not fearless, and therefore powerful,” as well as its title “Pureflow,” an anagram of “powerful,” signaling a more nuanced exploration of inner strength.

Closing out the month, Aespa is set to drop its second LP “Lemonade” on May 29, nearly two years after its previous full-length album, “Armageddon.” Known for its signature “metallic” sound and expansive universe, SM Entertainment stated that Aespa will further develop both its sonic identity and storytelling through the album.

Following the release, the girl group is also set to launch a large-scale global tour in August, covering 25 cities worldwide.

Adding to the crowded girl group release calendar, project girl group I.O.I will make a long-awaited return on May 19 with its third EP, “I.O.I: Loop,” marking its first release in approximately nine years. Formed through the idol survival program “Produce 101” in 2016, the group’s reunion has drawn significant attention, particularly as it coincides with its 10th anniversary. The comeback will be followed by a three-day concert in Seoul.