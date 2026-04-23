Nmixx teamed up with singer-songwriter Hanroro for the title track of its fifth EP “Heavy Serenade,” according to its label JYP Entertainment on Thursday.

The group will release the mini album on May 11.

The upcoming EP consists of six tracks, with Hanroro lending her signature poetic touch to the main track's lyrics. Members Lily and Bae also added their names to the lyric credits: Lily wrote "Loud" and co-wrote “Crescendo,” while Bae participated in the writing of “Different Girl."

Ahead of the album release, the six-member act will perform the B-side track “Superior” at an esports festival's opening ceremony on Friday. Hanroro is also set to perform.

The music video for “Crescendo” will be unveiled April 28.