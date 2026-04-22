Itzy announced through its label JYP Entertainment on Wednesday that it will make a comeback on May 18 with 12th EP, “Motto.”

The release comes about six months since the group's previous EP “Tunnel Vision.”

The eight-track EP will be released during the group's international tour. The five-member girl groupo began the tour in February and performed in Melbourne and Sydney last week. Next month, it will go live in Tokyo, and from mid-June, will perform in Hong Kong, Kaohsiung in Taiwan, Bangkok and Manila.

Itzy is enjoying the success of late-bloomer “That’s a No No,” which it put on stage for the first time at the tour-opening gig in Seoul.

The song is from the second EP “It’z Me,” from 2020, but entered Melon’s Top 100 for the first time in March when the performance clip went viral.