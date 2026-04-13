Lead single ‘Celebration’ due April 24 ahead of first full-length release in 3 years

Le Sserafim will return with its second full-length album, “Pureflow pt.1,” on May 22.

The group announced the release Monday via Weverse, Hybe’s superfan platform, confirming that the upcoming album follows its 2023 release “Unforgiven.”

“'Pureflow pt.1’ explores the members’ journey of growth as they confront and embrace their fears,” Source Music said in a statement. “While the group’s earlier message centered on strength through fearlessness, the new album shifts toward a more nuanced theme — finding strength through understanding fear.”

The group will unveil the lead single “Celebration” at 1 p.m. on April 24. The track captures a moment of self-realization, celebrating the inner strength the members have gained through change, the group’s agency said.

Hybe Labels and Source Music also revealed a logo motion video for the album at midnight Sunday. The group is known for its distinctive, concept-driven logo designs, which have drawn attention with each release.

Source Music explained that the new logo unfolds in two phases: The first depicts compressed internal energy, while the second shows that energy expanding outward and connecting with the world.

Le Sserafim’s latest activities signal continued global momentum. The group’s October single “Spaghetti” — featuring BTS member J-Hope — reached No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 46 on the UK Official Singles Top 100, marking career highs across major platforms including Spotify.

The group is also expanding into new formats.

Its first VR concert, “Le Sserafim VR Concert: Invitation,” is set to premiere Wednesday, offering an immersive performance experience inspired by the visual concept of “Spaghetti.”