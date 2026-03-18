Le Sserafim extended its stay on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart to 20 weeks straight with “Spaghetti (Feat. J-Hope of BTS).”

This marks the longest run on the tally for a single released in 2025 from a fourth-generation K-pop girl group, Source Music noted.

The funk-pop tune peppered with J-Hope rapping is the lead single from the group’s first single album, which was released in October last year. It debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 50 and on the UK’s Official Singles Top 100 at No. 46, both high-water marks for the fivesome.

The "Spaghetti" music video hit 100 million views on YouTube earlier in March, while the single hit 200 million streams on Spotify last month.