The tour's grand finale showcased high-end production, though the rapid-fire set left little breathing space for performers

Le Sserafim wrapped up its first world tour, “Easy Crazy Hot,” with a sold-out encore concert in Seoul on Sunday, closing a run that spanned 31 shows across 20 cities.

Held at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, the final performance drew a near-capacity crowd, excluding limited-view seats.

The tour, which began in Incheon in April last year, marked nearly a full year on the road for the group. Despite the demanding schedule, the members powered through a three-hour set featuring 26 songs, including original tracks and rearranged versions, without visible signs of fatigue.

The tour served as the finale to Le Sserafim’s three-part album project, built around the releases of the three EPs “Easy,” “Crazy” and “Hot.”

Reflecting that structure, the concert opened decisively with “Born Fire,” followed by “Ash” and “Hot,” all from the group’s fifth EP. Only after transitioning to earlier tracks such as “Good Bones” and “Easy” did the members pause for their first opening remarks, urging fans to “forget about holding back and enjoy yourselves.”

While the setlist centered on the trilogy, the group also revisited earlier hits including “Fearless,” “Unforgiven” and various versions of debut single “Spaghetti.”

Visually, the concert was ambitious. The main stage was designed in a large triangular form, turning the entire setup into a sculptural object.

During early segments featuring “Flash Forward,” “Blue Flame” and “So Cynical (Badum),” the group took to a flying deck, moving between different seating levels to engage fans at close range.

Larger-than-usual LED screens enhanced the immersive experience for the audience, while laser effects and pyrotechnics during songs such as “Ash,” “Come Over” and “No Celestial” added to the spectacle.

The laser-heavy staging of “Chasing Lightning” was so intense it felt closer to a light show than a conventional concert sequence.

Yet the spectacle came at a cost.

Over the 180-minute runtime, the group maintained flawless choreography and visual precision — largely because the performance did not rely on fully live vocals. Like many K-pop concerts, the show employed layered backing tracks designed to preserve sound quality amid physically demanding choreography.

In K-pop, backing tracks range from basic instrumentals (MR) to full vocal recordings (AR), with intermediate formats such as LMR and LAR. LMR includes subtle backing vocals to support singers during strenuous moments, while LAR is pre-recorded to mimic live breathing and vocal texture, creating the illusion of live singing. Le Sserafim’s concert appeared to rely heavily on LAR, with members adding only minimal live vocals on top.

Given the group’s intense choreography, the choice was understandable. The result was a technically polished performance without noticeable mistakes. However, it also meant there were few opportunities to hear the members’ raw vocal abilities.

This absence was noticeable, particularly in light of past scrutiny surrounding live vocals — including debates following main singer Huh Yun-jin’s solo ballad performance at the Golden Disc Awards in January and the group’s much-discussed appearance at Coachella in 2024.

As a result, while the encore concert was smooth and tightly executed, it left a limited aftertaste.

Another lingering shortcoming was the lack of a defining singalong anthem.

Le Sserafim has produced several well-known tracks — “Fearless,” “Antifragile,” “Easy” and “Crazy” among them — but none that fully function as crowd-wide chant songs.

The concert was energetic throughout, yet no single moment emerged as a universally memorable highlight driven by audience participation.

Still, the tour’s conclusion underscored the group’s resilience. Amid ongoing controversies and heightened expectations, Le Sserafim closed its first world tour with visible unity and professionalism.

“If the members weren’t here, I don’t know how we would have gotten through this tour,” the group said, reflecting on the experience. “We’re not the same as when we started.”

They also expressed gratitude to fans.

“Thanks to Fearnot (Le Sserafim’s fandom name), we were able to experience so much,” the members said. “A big part of what makes a great concert is the audience, and your energy made every show unforgettable. Knowing there are people who love our music and our performances gives us strength. As long as we’re together — members and fans — we’re excited for whatever comes next. We’ll return all the love we’ve received.”