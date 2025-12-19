Le Sserafim is set to go live in Seoul on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 with tickets selling out within 10 minutes, according to agency Source Music Friday.

Tickets for the shows went on sale Thursday.

The upcoming gig is an encore concert for the group’s first international tour, “Easy Crazy Hot."

The tour took the five members to 19 cities for 29 shows and was listed by Billboard as the eighth-highest grossing K-pop tour of the year, and the highest for a girl group.

A separate encore show in Japan, held last month at Tokyo Dome, drew 80,000 fans over two days.

The fivesome had three entries on Oricon’s Yearly Single Ranking, including fourth single in Japan, “Different,” which ranked No. 50, the highest this year for a K-pop girl group.