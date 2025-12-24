Le Sserafim has spent 60 days straight on Spotify’s global chart with its J-Hope collaboration.

“Spaghetti,” featuring the BTS rapper, ranked No. 165 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart dated Dec. 22, said agency Source Music on Wednesday. It is the longest run on the chart for a single released this year from a fourth-generation girl group.

The song, the title track from the group's first single album, extended its stay on Billboard’s global charts as well. It ranked No. 66 and No. 36 on Global 200 and Global excl. US, respectively.

On Christmas, the group of five will appear on Countdown Japan 25/26, a major year-end music festival in Japan, and on New Year’s Eve, will join the lineup of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026.”