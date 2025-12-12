With 3.3 million concertgoers and $469.2 million in revenue, Hybe becomes the only K-pop company among the world’s top promoters

Hybe has entered the global “Big Four” of the live entertainment market, driven by the touring strength of its label artists, including J-Hope of BTS, Seventeen and Enhypen.

According to Billboard’s 2025 Boxscore Year-End Report, Friday, Hybe ranked No. 4 in the Top Promoters category with $469.2 million (691.4 billion won) in tour revenue from Oct. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2025, marking a jump of five spots from the previous year.

The climb reflects the performance of Hybe Music Group acts. Of the four K-pop artists included in Billboard’s annual Top Tours list, three were from Hybe. Led by J-Hope, Seventeen and Enhypen, along with Jin of BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Le Sserafim, BoyNextDoor and &Team, Hybe-affiliated artists held 213 shows for a combined audience of 3.3 million worldwide.

Seventeen, under Pledis Entertainment, recorded one of the strongest tours of 2025. The group drew 964,000 fans and earned $142.4 million from its "New_" world tour that included North American stadium dates. The tour will continue with 29 shows across 14 cities.

J-Hope, under Big Hit Music, established significant solo touring power with his first tour “Hope on the Stage,” which ran from February to June and brought more than 500,000 fans across major global stops, including two nights at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The tour grossed about $80 million.

Enhypen, under Belift Lab, earned $76.1 million from 25 shows. The group sold out concerts across the United States and Europe and advanced to major Japanese stadiums, including Tokyo’s Ajinomoto Stadium and Osaka’s Yanmar Stadium, a notable achievement within five years of debut.

“Our 'Multihome, multigenre’ strategy — which places artists’ creativity and the fan experience at the center — is proving to be a competitive strength in the global market,” Hybe said Friday. “We will continue to showcase outstanding performances from our various label artists, move fans and build a new growth model for the music industry.”

Meanwhile, US entertainment outlet Pollstar placed Seventeen at No. 2 — behind Coldplay — on the “Asia Focus Charts: Top Touring Artists” for the same tracking period.

Enhypen ranked No. 3, J-Hope No. 5 and Tomorrow X Together No. 8. All K-pop artists in the top 10 were from Hybe Music Group, appearing alongside global acts such as Lady Gaga, Imagine Dragons and Maroon 5.