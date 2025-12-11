Scandals, fan backlash, corporate turbulence cloud the group’s long-awaited return in March

Suga's completion of his mandatory military service in June fueled anticipation for BTS’ first full-group comeback after more than two years. But a series of scandals, internal disputes and corporate troubles has turned what should have been a triumphant return into an unexpectedly turbulent chapter for the world’s biggest K-pop act.

The Korea Herald reported exclusively in June that BTS was preparing for a group comeback in March 2026. The group later confirmed through a livestream on Weverse, a global fandom platform operated by Hybe, that they would return in the spring 2026. Hybe is the mother company of Big Hit Music, BTS’ agency.

In the months following Suga's discharge, the group reportedly began working on new music in Los Angeles. At the same time, individual controversies involving some members erupted, straining the group’s relationship with parts of its fandom and adding pressure to the long-awaited comeback.

Dating rumors trigger fan backlash

The most explosive controversy centered on Jungkook. In recent weeks, the youngest BTS member was swept up in dating rumors with Winter of SM Entertainment’s popular girl group Aespa. Claims that the two idols shared matching tattoos and that Winter mentioned Jungkook’s legal name, Jeon Jung-kook, during a livestream intensified speculation.

What fueled fan frustration was the response — or lack thereof — from the two agencies. Instead of denying or confirming the rumors, Big Hit Music and SM Entertainment issued identical statements calling for respect for the artists’ private lives.

Within hours, anger spread among some Army. Protest trucks appeared outside Hybe’s headquarters in Seoul with messages reading: “After waiting for military service, all Army received was betrayal,” “Stop damaging the team,” and “If you won’t remove the couple tattoo, step aside from BTS activities.”

A separate truck was sent to SM Entertainment’s headquarters in Seoul, displaying messages such as “Erase the tattoo and explain yourself” and “If you want to date loudly, live as Kim Min-jeong, not as Aespa’s Winter.”

SM Entertainment announced it would pursue legal action over malicious posts.

In August, member Jimin also faced renewed dating speculation with actress Song Da-eun — a three-year-old rumor. Big Hit Music had maintained silence, citing privacy, until Song herself released security camera footage showing the two meeting in an elevator. With the situation escalating, the agency issued its first detailed response, acknowledging that the two “had positive feelings and remained in contact in the past but are not currently dating.”

RM steps in to address turmoil

The controversies eventually prompted RM to livestream and speak candidly about the group’s internal challenges. The leader said he no longer feels able to “represent the team,” noting that while he served as the group’s center until around 2017–2018, the role no longer fits the current moment.

He also revealed that the members had contemplated extreme decisions, saying he had “thought tens of thousands of times about whether we should disband or pause the team.”

Facing criticism over the group’s lack of activities during the second half of 2025, RM said, “We didn’t want to waste that time. We’re sorry for making you wait, and sorry for giving excuses.”

His rare remarks underscored the pressure BTS faces as both individuals and a collective trying to maintain momentum amid military duties, solo careers and overwhelming public scrutiny.

Corporate storms surround Hybe

Beyond the group itself, Hybe has also been mired in company-wide disruptions.

NewJeans, the flagship girl group of Hybe subsidiary Ador, unilaterally terminated their contract in November 2024, leading to a year-long legal standoff. While all five members have since expressed their intention to return, three members reportedly conveyed this through unofficial channels, fueling ongoing controversy.

Hybe founder and Chair Bang Si-hyuk is also under investigation by prosecutors and police over allegations of fraudulent transactions related to the company’s initial public offering in 2020. Though the inquiry remains ongoing, the case has added another layer of uncertainty to the conglomerate overseeing BTS’ comeback.