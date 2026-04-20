Girl group to release first LP in two years

Aespa is set to return with its second full-length album, titled “Lemonade,” on May 29, SM Entertainment said Monday.

The upcoming album will feature 10 tracks spanning various genres, offering a broader look at the group’s musical spectrum. Known for its distinctive universe-driven concept, Aespa is expected to further expand its storytelling while showcasing a more mature sound through the new release.

Since its debut, Aespa has gained attention for its signature “metallic” identity, a unique sonic and visual concept that blends intense, industrial-influenced music with a futuristic, cyberpunk aesthetic.

“Armageddon” achieved major commercial success, including a prolonged No. 1 run on domestic music streaming platform Melon and all domestic music charts. Aespa also earned top prizes at major year-end award ceremonies at the time, including the award for song of the year at the 2024 Mnet Asian Music Awards. The group was named group of the year by Billboard Women in Music 2025, further solidifying its global presence.

“Lemonade” marks the group’s first full-length album in about two years, since “Armageddon” released in May 2024. It is also the girl group’s first release in eight months since the release of their sixth EP, “Rich Man” in September 2025. Preorders for the album began Monday through online and offline music retailers.