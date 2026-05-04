BMW’s high-performance brand BMW M continued to lead South Korea’s premium automotive market while extending its record global sales streak to 14 consecutive years.

BMW Korea sold 5,541 BMW M models in 2025, maintaining its position as the country’s top seller in the premium high-performance segment for a second straight year. The momentum carried into 2026, with first-quarter sales reaching 1,334 units, up 7 percent from a year earlier.

Globally, BMW M sold 213,457 vehicles in 2025, a 3 percent increase from the previous year. M models accounted for 9.8 percent of BMW’s total sales, underscoring the brand’s growing contribution to the group’s overall performance.

The BMW X3 M50, an M Performance model, emerged as the brand’s bestselling vehicle worldwide. In the high-performance segment, the BMW M2 led sales, while the BMW M3 lineup also recorded strong demand, contributing to total sales of 71,500 high-performance M models.

BMW M’s global growth was reflected across key markets, including Korea, Germany, the UK, Canada and South Africa, where it maintained leadership in the high-performance segment.

In Korea, BMW M340i remained the top-selling model in 2025 with 613 units sold, followed by the M850i xDrive Gran Coupe with 572 units, the M2 with 426 units, the X7 M60i with 349 units and the XM with 315 units. Strong demand across sedans, coupes and sports activity vehicles supported balanced growth across the lineup.

In the first quarter of 2026, the M340i again led sales with 207 units, followed by the M2 with 112 units, the M5 with 103 units, the X7 M60i with 93 units, the M850i with 92 units and the XM with 82 units. The brand’s mix of ultrahigh-performance models and more accessible performance vehicles has helped reinforce its competitive edge in the domestic market.

Beyond sales, BMW M has been strengthening its brand through differentiated customer experiences. BMW Korea operates the “Gen M Privilege” membership program, offering lifestyle benefits and curated experiences tailored to M customers.

The company also hosts “BMW M Fest 2026,” an interactive event featuring limited-edition exhibitions, test drives and concerts designed to showcase the brand’s identity.

In addition, BMW Korea runs various driving programs featuring M models at its driving center on Yeongjong-do, Incheon, and provides consultation services through the “M Performance Garage,” a specialized service hub for M vehicle owners.

BMW Korea said it plans to further strengthen its brand value through an expanded lineup of high-performance models and differentiated customer experiences, reinforcing its leadership in the local premium automotive market.