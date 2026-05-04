LS Cable & System said Monday it will showcase its maritime infrastructure products at the Offshore Technology Conference 2026, being held Monday to Thursday in Houston.

The North American market is drawing growing investment in subsea power grids and offshore energy projects, driving demand for long-distance power transmission and large-scale marine infrastructure.

In response, LS Cable & System is accelerating its push into the region, focusing on subsea cables and specialized marine cable solutions.

The company said it has strengthened operational safety for maritime infrastructure through materials and construction technologies designed to withstand harsh offshore environments.

Subsea cables must maintain high durability and insulation stability under extreme conditions, including ultraviolet exposure, high salinity and seabed sediment. Vessel cables are also required to endure repeated bending and vibration while maintaining stable performance.

LS Cable & System has obtained certifications from nine major global classification societies, validating its quality standards and its ability to participate in offshore projects in North America and Europe.

The company also highlighted its high-capacity transmission capabilities, including 525-kilovolt-class high-voltage direct current submarine cables and bus duct systems for long-distance power transfer.

In addition, LS Cable & System has established an integrated project execution system through its partnership with subsea construction firm LS Marine Solution, covering design, manufacturing, installation and maintenance.

“The key to maritime infrastructure lies in reliability under harsh conditions, large-scale power transmission technology and construction expertise,” a company official said.

“We aim to secure more orders in North America by strengthening our competitiveness based on experience in global projects.”