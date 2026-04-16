LS Eco Energy said Thursday its Vietnamese subsidiary LS-VINA has secured KEMA certification for its 230-kilovolt ultra-high-voltage cable, paving the way for entry into the US power market.

KEMA, a Netherlands-based certification body, verifies compliance with international electrical safety standards. The certification confirms that LS-VINA meets CS9 requirements for US power projects, qualifying it to supply large-scale infrastructure.

Demand in North America is rising as investment in transmission networks accelerates, driven by AI data centers and the need to upgrade aging grids. The market is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2027, with supply concentrated among a limited number of certified global players.

LS-VINA has built competitiveness in high-voltage cables through projects in Europe and Asia, and is now targeting expansion into North America.

LS Eco Energy has maintained operating margins of around 7 percent, above the industry average of 3 to 4 percent, supported by a shift toward higher value-added products. The company also posted record earnings in the first quarter of 2026.

“This certification marks an important step in positioning LS Eco Energy as a global hub for the North American market,” CEO Lee Sang-ho said.

The company added it will continue to strengthen its presence in line with growing global investment in power infrastructure.