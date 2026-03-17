LS Eco Energy said Tuesday its Vietnamese subsidiary LSCV has secured an $8 million contract to supply bus ducts to a hyperscale data center being built in Malaysia by a global IT company.

Bus ducts — high-capacity power distribution systems — are critical infrastructure for hyperscale data centers, which require massive amounts of electricity to support artificial intelligence and cloud services.

LSCV will supply the equipment in phases in line with construction progress at the data center in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. The city is a fast-growing hub for global data center investments due to its stable power supply and available land.

The deal follows LSCV’s data center project win in Indonesia last October, as the company accelerates expansion in the ASEAN market amid surging demand for power infrastructure.

Lee Sang-ho, CEO of LS Eco Energy, said demand for power solutions is rising alongside the rapid growth of data centers fueled by AI and cloud computing.

“We will continue expanding orders in the ASEAN data center market by strengthening our power infrastructure business, including bus ducts and power cables,” Lee said.