LS Eco Energy said Tuesday its Vietnamese subsidiary LS-VINA has signed an annual supply contract for 6.6-kilovolt CVT distribution cables with Kitanihon Electric Wire, marking the company’s first entry into Japan’s power infrastructure market.

Kitanihon Electric Wire is a subsidiary of Tohoku Electric Power and supplies distribution cables to major electric utilities in Japan.

Japan’s power infrastructure market is widely considered difficult to enter due to its unique technical standards and strict quality requirements. LS Eco Energy said the contract was secured in cooperation with its Japanese affiliate, LS Cable & System Japan.

The company said the agreement will serve as a stepping-stone to expand its business in Japan, while diversifying its product portfolio.

“This is meaningful as we have secured a supply opportunity in Japan, where technical standards are highly demanding,” said Jang Dong-wook, head of LS-VINA.

“We plan to strengthen our push into advanced power markets, including Japan, the United States and Europe, focusing on high value-added products,” he added.

LS Eco Energy also said it recorded about 1 trillion won ($680 million) in revenue in 2025 on a provisional basis, marking a record high. The company expects its growth momentum to continue this year, supported by rising global demand for power infrastructure and increasing exports.