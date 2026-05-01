"The Devil Wears Prada 2"

(US)

Opened April 29

Comedy/Drama

Directed by David Frankel

Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) returns to Runway as Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) fights to keep the magazine afloat in a changing media landscape.

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie"

(US)

Opened April 29

Animation/Adventure

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic

Mario and Luigi venture into outer space, where they cross paths with Princess Rosalina and go up against Bowser and his son.

"Ran 12.3"

(Korea)

Opened April 22

Documentary

Directed by Lee Myung-se

A record of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024, assembled from footage and photos contributed by those present that night.

"Salmokji: Whispering Water"

(Korea)

Opened April 8

Horror

Directed by Lee Sang-min

A street-view mapping crew sent to reshoot footage at a remote reservoir finds themselves pulled into something they can't escape.