"My Name"

(Korea)

Opened April 15

Drama

Directed by Chung Ji-young

Set against the Jeju 4.3 Uprising, a woman suppresses the traumatic memories of a period of brutal state violence — until they begin to resurface.

"Shelter"

(UK)

Opened April 15

Action/Thriller

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh

A former MI6 assassin (Jason Statham) in hiding off the Scottish coast is forced out of retirement to protect a young girl stranded on his island.

"Salmokji: Whispering Water"

(Korea)

Opened April 8

Horror

Directed by Lee Sang-min

A street-view mapping crew sent to reshoot footage at a remote reservoir find themselves pulled into something they can't escape.

"The Last Song You Left Behind"

(Japan)

Opened April 1

Romance/Drama

Directed by Takahiro Miki

A lyricist and a singer bond over a shared love of music and build a life around each other's ambitions.