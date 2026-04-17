"My Name"
(Korea)
Opened April 15
Drama
Directed by Chung Ji-young
Set against the Jeju 4.3 Uprising, a woman suppresses the traumatic memories of a period of brutal state violence — until they begin to resurface.
"Shelter"
(UK)
Opened April 15
Action/Thriller
Directed by Ric Roman Waugh
A former MI6 assassin (Jason Statham) in hiding off the Scottish coast is forced out of retirement to protect a young girl stranded on his island.
"Salmokji: Whispering Water"
(Korea)
Opened April 8
Horror
Directed by Lee Sang-min
A street-view mapping crew sent to reshoot footage at a remote reservoir find themselves pulled into something they can't escape.
"The Last Song You Left Behind"
(Japan)
Opened April 1
Romance/Drama
Directed by Takahiro Miki
A lyricist and a singer bond over a shared love of music and build a life around each other's ambitions.
moonkihoon@heraldcorp.com