The South Korean government has designated two foreign nationals as victims of human trafficking, making them eligible for support, including medical care and job assistance, after they suffered sexual and labor exploitation in the country.

According to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family on Tuesday, one Philippine woman and one Vietnamese woman were recognized as victims.

The ministry designates individuals who have been subjected to coercion and exploitation as trafficking victims and provides support under its official victim assistance guidelines.

The Philippine national entered South Korea in October 2024 to work as a singer, but was instead forced to sell alcohol and entertainment services, including prostitution, while being denied wages.

The Vietnamese victim enrolled in a vocational school in June 2023, which was later found to have an inadequate curriculum. She did not receive wages during an on-site training program. Sixteen other foreign nationals in the same program were designated as victims last year.

With the addition of the two cases, a total of 15 people have been designated as trafficking victims this year. Since 2023, the total number has reached 72, including 33 men and 39 women.

Foreign nationals account for 60 of those 72 victims. Labor exploitation was the most common form, accounting for 51 cases, while 21 involved sexual exploitation. Of these, four cases involved both sexual and labor exploitation.