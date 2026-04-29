LX Hausys said Wednesday its acrylic solid surface Himacs Terrazzo has won the 2026 Red Dot Award for product design.

The product was recognized for its distinctive design and use of recycled materials, reflecting both aesthetic innovation and environmental sustainability.

Himacs Terrazzo reinterprets the traditional Italian terrazzo style — a surface made by embedding marble chips and pebbles into cement — with a more refined, contemporary finish.

The product also stood out for its contribution to the circular economy. By recycling leftover materials generated during production, it achieves a recycled content ratio of up to 25 percent.

It has also received Recycled Content Certification from SCS Global Services, underscoring its environmental credentials.

With the latest win, LX Hausys has secured a total of 62 awards across the world’s three major design competitions, including 15 Red Dot Awards, 38 iF Design Awards and nine IDEA Design Awards.

“This award reflects global recognition of our design philosophy, which integrates aesthetics, functionality and sustainability,” an LX Hausys official said. “We will continue to develop sustainable interior products with differentiated designs.”