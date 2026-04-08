LX Hausys is stepping up its global expansion by showcasing products at major trade shows across Europe, the US and Asia, as it seeks new growth amid rising costs and shifting market conditions.

The company said overseas revenue reached 1.02 trillion won ($690 million) last year, accounting for 32 percent of total sales and rising 4 percent from a year earlier, despite a global economic slowdown.

LX Hausys is focusing on its flagship products — solid surface material Himacs, architectural film Benif and resilient flooring Hflor — to target both advanced markets such as North America and Europe and emerging markets in Asia and India.

Since the start of this year, the company has participated in more than five major global exhibitions. It drew attention at The International Surface Event and Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in the US in January and February, respectively, followed by EuroShop in Germany and Design Shanghai in China, where it showcased premium materials including architectural films and flooring.

More recently, LX Hausys took part in Germany's Fensterbau Frontale 2026, a leading trade fair for windows, doors and facades. The company introduced around 80 types of high-weatherability exterior films designed to withstand extreme light and temperature conditions.

Among them were products that received the RAL quality mark from Germany’s window association, as well as a new solar-reflective film, Cool Skin, aimed at preventing heat-related deformation of window profiles — a feature that drew strong interest from European partners.

Looking ahead, LX Hausys plans to expand into signage and functional film markets. It will participate in the ISA International Sign Expo 2026 in Orlando, Florida, from Wednesday to Friday and the Fespa Global Print Expo 2026 in Barcelona, Spain in May, where it will showcase its Vizuon sign and graphic films alongside Benif products.

“Expanding our global presence has become a key priority amid macroeconomic uncertainty and domestic market changes,” a company official said. “We will continue to deliver localized, high-quality products tailored to global customers.”