Korea’s leading building materials company LX Hausys said Wednesday that it participated in The International Surface Event 2026, North America's largest flooring exhibition, to strengthen its foothold in the regional market.

Held in Las Vegas from Jan. 27 to 29, the TISE is a major annual industry event attracting over 700 international building material companies. LX Hausys has regularly participated in the exhibition to target the North American flooring market.

This year the company organized its booth into four “real-world application zones,” designed to replicate residential and commercial interiors, along with a separate “new technology experience zone.”

In the tech zone, visitors could experience the company's proprietary features, including matte surface treatments, noise-reduction capabilities and dimensional stability, which helps prevent deformation caused by temperature and environmental changes.

LX Hausys also showcased a broad product lineup, ranging from luxury vinyl tile (LVT) optimized for local housing trends to highly durable sheet flooring for schools, offices and indoor gymnasiums.

Among the products on display, the LVT Forest Fusion line, featuring a matte finish that reproduces natural wood grain, drew particular attention. The company noted that the product received a good design award from the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design last year.

“This exhibition provided an opportunity to showcase our unrivaled technological capabilities and design competitiveness to the North American market,” a LX Hausys official said. “We plan to continue expanding our footprint by introducing flooring products tailored to local lifestyles and usage environments.”