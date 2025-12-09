Korea’s leading building materials company LX Hausys said Tuesday that three of its premium surfacing products have been named winners at the 2025 Product Innovation Awards in the US, a recognition that underscores the company’s competitive edge in advanced design and materials engineering.

The awards were presented by three major industry publications — Architectural Products, I+S (Interiors + Sources) and Buildings— which assess solutions that elevate both creativity and functionality in commercial architecture and interior environments.

LX Hausys said its award-winning products earned high marks for their ability to combine sophisticated design with strong durability, making them well suited for demanding kitchen and bathroom applications.

Two of the winning products are from Himacs, the company’s flagship solid-surface brand made of acrylic, minerals and natural pigments and known for its seamless finish and easy maintenance. Himacs Calacatta Albero was recognized by Buildings for its warm, earthy, marble-like aesthetics that elevate premium interiors. Himacs Calacatta Costa, selected by Architectural Products, was praised for its moisture resistance and robust performance in high-humidity environments such as showers and vanities.

The third honoree, Viatera Taj Duna from the company’s engineered quartz portfolio, was selected by I+S for incorporating up to 90 percent recycled materials while offering a refined look similar to natural quartzite — a combination of sustainability and luxury that the judges highlighted.

“These awards are a testament to our design and R&D teams,” an LX Hausys official said. “We remain committed to developing performance-driven solutions that support the evolving needs of architects and designers worldwide.”