RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AFP) -- Saudi Arabia welcomed leaders and officials from across the Gulf Tuesday to discuss the ongoing crisis in the region triggered by the US-Israeli war against Iran.

The talks in the coastal city of Jeddah come as the White House considers Iran's latest proposal to end the two-month-old conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The crucial waterway saw roughly 20 percent of global crude and liquefied natural gas pass through its waters before the war largely choked off maritime traffic.

The meeting marked the first time the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council met in person since the Middle East war began.

The conflict erupted on Feb. 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran. In retaliation, the Islamic republic launched waves of missiles and drones targeting the Gulf states, badly damaging major energy installations across the region.

Leaders and officials from across the Gulf region were greeted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as they arrived in Jeddah, according to images released by Saudi state media.

"During the summit, a number of topics and issues related to regional and international developments were discussed, as well as the coordination of efforts in response to them," the Saudi Press Agency reported.

A source close to the government told Agence France-Presse that "the current political and security situation in the region" was being discussed during the summit.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani later said in a message posted on social media that the gathering "embodied the unified Gulf position toward the current situation and what it requires in terms of intensified coordination and consultation."

Following the meeting, a statement released by the GCC's secretary general slammed Iran's "blatant attacks" on the Gulf countries. "These attacks have also led to a sharp loss of trust between GCC states and Iran, requiring Iran to take serious initiatives to rebuild that trust," the statement said.