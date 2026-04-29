LG Display said Wednesday its 27-inch 540/720Hz OLED gaming monitor panel has won display of the year at the Society for Information Display’s Display Industry Awards.

SID, the world’s largest display organization, brings together around 7,000 industry professionals, researchers and academics each year. The awards recognize the most innovative display technologies introduced over the past year.

Display of the year, the top honor, is awarded to a single product deemed to have the greatest potential to shape the future of the industry.

LG Display’s winning panel features its proprietary Dynamic Frequency & Resolution technology, allowing users to switch between ultra-high-refresh-rate and high-resolution modes.

In high-refresh-rate mode, the panel delivers up to 720Hz, minimizing motion blur and ghosting for fast-paced games such as first-person shooters and racing titles. In high-resolution mode, it offers QHD resolution with a 540Hz refresh rate, supported by a proprietary algorithm designed to maintain image quality even at ultra-high speeds.

The panel also received a “Clear Motion Ratio 21,000” certification from the Video Electronics Standards Association, the highest rating under the standard.

“As a technology-driven company, we will continue to develop innovative OLED technologies and lead the gaming display market,” said Choi Young-seok, chief technology officer of LG Display.