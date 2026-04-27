HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has become the first Korean shipyard to secure an overseas order for a dedicated icebreaking vessel, marking a milestone in its expansion into high-value specialized ships.

The company said Monday it held a signing ceremony Friday in Stockholm with the Swedish Maritime Administration for the construction and delivery of the vessel.

The event, held at the National Maritime Museum, was attended by Joo Won-ho, head of HD HHI’s naval and special ship business unit, and Erik Eklund, director general of the Swedish Maritime Administration, who also discussed future cooperation.

HD HHI secured the $348.9 million order on Wednesday. The vessel will feature Polar Class 4 icebreaking capabilities and is scheduled for delivery in 2029.