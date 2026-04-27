JERUSALEM (AP) — Two Israeli political heavyweights on Sunday said they would join forces in elections scheduled for later this year in an effort to unseat longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid served as prime ministers in a rotation agreement as part of a coalition government they formed in 2021, ending 12 years of Netanyahu's rule. Now they plan to merge their parties into single faction headed by Bennett, calling it a partnership between the center and the right.

Bennett said if elected, the new government on its first day would establish a state commission of inquiry into the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel that started the war, an issue that has dogged Netanyahu.

There have been calls in Israel for a public inquiry into the failures around the Oct. 7 attack, the deadliest on Israel in its history.

Lapid urged Israel's political center to unite behind Bennett, adding that “this country needs unity like air to breathe." Bennett had served as prime minister for the first year of their 2021 agreement until the coalition fractured. Lapid then held the top job as caretaker prime minister for the final six months until elections brought Netanyahu back to power.

Lapid has served as Israel's opposition leader since that time, while Bennett took a break from politics.

The two men have ideological differences. Bennett is an Orthodox Jew with hard-line views toward the Palestinians, while Lapid is secular and seen as more moderate. But they enjoyed a close working relationship during their short-lived coalition.

“We have been through a great deal together. We have made difficult decisions together. We know we can count on one another,” Lapid said.

Their alliance is aimed at uniting a fragmented opposition that appears to have little in common beyond their shared hostility toward Netanyahu.