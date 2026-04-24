On-site review to test whether alleged assaults could have occurred under facility layout, staffing conditions

The Seoul Central District Court said Friday it will conduct an on-site inspection of a residential facility for people with severe disabilities in Incheon, after its chief denied allegations of assault, confinement and sexual abuse involving residents.

The court held its first hearing in the case Friday, in the trial of a man surnamed Kim, who headed the controversy-ridden Saekdongwon facility. Kim has been charged with sexually assaulting three residents between 2012 and 2025, as well as assaulting another resident in 2021. He was arrested on Feb. 20.

The defendant's attorneys admitted to the assault charge but have denied the three counts of sexual assault.

They argued that one of the sexual assault charges should be dismissed because the alleged crime could not have taken place, saying the defendant was not at Saekdongwon at the time. They also argued that the other two charges should be dismissed because the alleged timing of the offenses was not specified clearly enough.

The defense challenged the credibility of the victims’ statements, arguing they lacked the capacity to testify because due to severe developmental disabilities. The attorneys also claimed that the process through which the statements were obtained appeared to suggest possible elicitation.

The defense requested an on-site inspection, saying the layout of the facility and staff work arrangements would show that the alleged crimes would have been difficult to commit.

The court accepted the request and decided to conduct the inspection on May 15.

Prosecutors, defense attorneys and Saekdongwon employees are expected to attend the inspection. The court will also send a summons to the defendant, though the inspection may proceed without him if the detention center does not approve his attendance.

The inspection will focus on the third floor, where female residents were housed. The court plans to re-create the nighttime staffing arrangement around the presumed time of the alleged crimes to determine whether the offenses could have taken place.

The defense will first explain why the alleged crimes would have been impossible, followed by a rebuttal from prosecutors.

The trial is to resume on May 22. Whether the victims will be asked to appear in court will be decided later, considering the risk of additional harm. For now, the court plans to have a sentencing investigator meet the victims separately to hear their accounts.