Eight more suspected victims have been identified in a widening police probe into Saekdongwon, a residential facility for people with severe disabilities in Incheon, where residents were allegedly beaten, confined and sexually assaulted.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Monday that the new cases emerged from a full review of 87 residents who have lived at the facility since it opened in 2008.

Police opened a preliminary probe into four employees suspected of involvement in the newly uncovered abuse cases. Authorities had earlier been investigating three others, including the facility head, surnamed Kim, for allegedly beating and sexually assaulting at least six residents.

The inquiry has been slowed by the limited ability of many potential victims and witnesses to give statements, police said.

Authorities are now expanding the investigation to cover all 240 people who have lived or worked at Saekdongwon, after Prime Minister Kim Min-seok urged a sweeping review with no exceptions.

The facility head has been detained. Police said he and two other suspects accused of sexual assault will be sent to prosecutors.